Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Saturday’s forecast shows the highest chance of rain at 78 percent, with predicted rainfall of 0.80 inches.
The immediate forecast also has cool temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will make way for warmer weather from Wednesday to Thursday, with a high of 65 degrees on Thursday.
Winds are predicted to rise as high as 20 mph on Sunday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 7 mph. Skies will be cloudy for the next few days.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.