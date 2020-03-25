WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – In response to generous community outreach and in anticipation of caring for an increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, starting Wednesday, Ascension Southeast Michigan hospitals will have a drive-through donation site for personal protective equipment open at its Corporate Services Building located at 28000 Dequindre in Warren.
The donation box is located at the center building entrance facing Dequindre under the portico. Donations will be able to be accepted Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Supplies being accepted for donation include:
- Surgical Masks
- Isolation Masks
- N-95 Masks
- Isolation Gowns
- Surgical Gowns
- Full Length Plastic Face Shields
- ¾ Length Plastic Face Shields
- Goggles
The safety of our patients, care teams and the community is our top priority as we all work to slow the
transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and care for all those in need. Ascension Michigan will always
follow the most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment. We are accepting donations from businesses and members of the community as a precautionary measure for unpredictable circumstances as we work to contain the
spread of COVID-19.
