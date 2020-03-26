As COVID-19 spreads across the United States, state officials have begun to establish curfews, shut down public spaces, and institute a host of other restrictions.
Ava, a former Dr. Phil guest, is making headlines again. The 21-year-old college student who defied all the rules went viral on TikTok for licking a toilet seat on an airplane, as she headed to spring break festivities. Ava says the coronavirus is fake news made up by social media.
Then, law enforcement visited Pastor Tony Spell because, in continuing to minister to his congregation, he violated an emergency order banning groups of more than 50 people. While Pastor Tony admittedly had over 1,100 people at Sunday Service, he says not allowing large groups to worship but letting people shop is a persecution of the faith.