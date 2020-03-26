EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Eastpointe Police department says two homes were damaged as a result of a significant explosion.
It happened on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. in the 16800 block of Veronica where police responded to a 911 call of shots fired.
Police say a homeowner found what he thought was a better way to kill rats than using poison. “Please do not use homemade bombs to kill rats! This is a dangerous practice especially in a highly concentrated urban area,” police said on their Facebook page.
Officers arrested the homeowner for the bombing and another person who was in the home for a warrant. Police said they did not find any dead rats at the scene.
Officers say charges are pending.
