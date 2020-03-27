Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a 19-year-old is in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Thursday at 2 p.m. in the area of Braile near Plymouth.
Police say the 19-year-old was uncooperative and would not provide any other details regarding this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
