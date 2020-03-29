Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers, nfl
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 20: Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers dives with the football in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

 

The Lions announced the move Sunday. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers. Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 01: Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers helps up teammate Aaron Rodgers #12 in the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Giants 31-13. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Lions did not announce contract terms.

