DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel announced Tuesday that it will be suspending April’s weekly overnight closures tied to its ongoing renovation project and will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to essential traffic.
“The Tunnel wants to thank the essential cross-border travelers, as well as the staff at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Canadian Border Protection Agency for their continued service during this national crisis,” said Neal Belitsky, president of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
The tunnel had been scheduled to close between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on April 16, April 23 and April 30 as part of a $22 million renovation project under way.
- As a reminder, the Tunnel is not accepting CASH. “Essential” travelers can pay via their Nexpress account, which can be opened at http://www.dwtunnel.com/NEXPRESS; by credit card on readers mounted on the exterior of each tollbooth; or by the DWT mobile app (search for NEXPRESS on the app store of your choice).
- Transit Windsor’s tunnel bus service has suspended service for now.
