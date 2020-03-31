GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a Grand Rapids family physician with 20 years of healthcare experience created a video on YouTube to help people grocery shop safer and get take-out food safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He presents various methods of how to unpack and sterilize food safely using methods that are already in use by medical professionals to protect patients during surgery. At the beginning of the video, Jeffrey VanWingen states, “And I’m going to help you adapt those techniques to decrease your risk of contracting coronavirus.”
He gives helpful tips for shopping in the grocery store, unpacking your groceries or ones you’ve received delivered at home and also sterilizing take-out. He stresses that these are not fool-proof, but do your best to minimize your chances of exposure to the coronavirus.
Below is his video which also links to a 1 minute follow-up video he has posted as an update to his original video.
