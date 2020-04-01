



According to a report from The Daily Wire, the French government has officially sanctioned the drug chloroquine for use on COVID-19 patients.

Chloroquine, a drug normally used to fight malaria – but for certain patients with Coronavirus, it has proven effective. Didier Raoult MD, PhD. announced new clinical results that revealed 78 out of 80 patients recovered within five days.

The clinical trial found that, “In 80 in-patients receiving a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin we noted a clinical improvement in all but one 86 year-old patient who died, and one 74 year-old patient still in intensive care unit.”

The study also wrote that a Chinese study found that “80% of patients present with mild symptoms and the overall fatality rate is about 2.3%, although this rises to 8.0% in patients between the ages of 70 to 79 years and to 14.8% in those aged 80 years and over.”

Infectious disease experts at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia found that Chloroquine and an HIV suppressing combination of Lopinavir/Ritonavir wiped out the COVID-19 virus in test tubes. However, it appears at this time this treatment has not entered into any trials.

France’s Minister of Health, Olivier Véran announced that the same findings from Australia could be prescribed for patients with COVID-19 in France.

The Daily Wire also wrote that actor Daniel Dae Kim (ABC’s Lost) who tested positive for Coronavirus, credited the “Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine” to his recovery.

While other reports say the results from the drugs have been based more on personal accounts. Some in the United States are saying it’s not the cure it seems to be, essentially getting people’s hopes up.

