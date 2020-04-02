Southfield (CBS Detroit) – For the first in recent history, Detroit TV stations are working together to broadcast a live town hall meeting on the coronavirus pandemic with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
CBS 62 (WWJ-TV) & CW50 (WKBD-TV) along with Channels 2 (WJBK-TV), 4 (WDIV-TV), 7 (WXYZ-TV), 20 (WMYD-TV), and 56 (WTVS-TV) will all broadcast the Town Hall, live, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The special is also offered to all broadcast television stations in Michigan, in partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.
General Managers from the participating stations hope this combined effort will, “Provide the community with the unfiltered information that is necessary as viewers all cope with the impact of COVID-19, particularly in Michigan, one of the hardest-hit states.”
Join CBS 62, CW50, and the rest of Detroit’s media outlets with Governor Whitmer for an unprecedented television event, “The Governor’s Town Hall, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 7 pm on CBS 62.”
