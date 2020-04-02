Comments
Detroit – With the new world we are now in with the Coronavirus, hospitals have had to enact drastic measures to slow the spread. One of those measures has been to restrict visitors from seeing patients.
Henry Ford Health System has enacted a new online portal where people can send messages to any of the Henry Ford Hospitals wishing a patient, a team member, or just people in the hospital, in general, a well-wish or message of encouragement. The notes will be broadcast throughout their hospitals on a special dedicated TV channel.
If you wish to pass a message along, you can go to their web page.
If you want to pass a handmade card or craft, or other electronic greeting or get-well card, they ask that you email it to wellwishes@hfhs.org. They do say they cannot accept photos of people.
