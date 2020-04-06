Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project will enter a new stage starting tomorrow morning.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane to allow crews to shift all traffic to the southbound lanes between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696.
By late afternoon, this new configuration will be in place to allow for the reconstruction of the northbound lanes. Two lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 will be open during peak travel times during the 2020 construction season.
In addition, the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will close until early November. Ramp traffic will be detoured east on 8 Mile Road to northbound Van Dyke Avenue, then to eastbound I-696.
