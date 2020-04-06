(CNN) – It’s not easy to visualize exactly how far six feet of distance really is that, of course, is how far health officials say you should be from others during the CPVOD-19 crisis.

A Michigan man is hoping to change that with a new device.

“Social distancing is six feet and I always thought do people really realize how far six feet really is,” said Dan Kuhnle who created social distancing device.

That’s when Kuhnle went to work, with the help of his wife, molly to create this device out of some common household items.

“These are tent poles, I duct tape these together, it’s about 40 feet in circumference and it’s a lot of duct tape,” he said.

And he took to Rockford, running the sidewalks around town to make sure people are away that this is the proper distance needed to protect yourself and those around you.

“People immediately knew what this was and it was social distancing, I didn’t have to say much,” said Kuhnle.

The most common reaction is laughter and most take out their phones to snap a photo of him and his device, and Kuhnle says he loves spreading those smiles.

“I love everyone’s reaction to the video, it’s all been positive, everyone’s laughing, it’s one thing I feel strongly about that I was created to bring joy to people and that’s what it seems to be doing,” he said.

And while this is something to take very seriously, Kuhnle says there’s nothing wrong with sharing a few laughs during these tough times.

“It’s fun to laugh at something that’s serious, I don’t know, I’m a peacemaker at heart, so I like to take confrontational things and hey guys, hi,” said Kuhnle.

