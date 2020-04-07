Comments
(PATCH) — Another Detroit area lawmaker has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a news report.
The Detroit News reported Monday that Rep. Karen Whitsett tested positive for the illness. Whitsett is the second working Detroit area lawmaker to test positive for the virus. Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit previously tested positive, while Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died March 29 in what is suspected to be a coronavirus case, according to reports citing his family.
