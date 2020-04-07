(PATCH) — Another Detroit area lawmaker has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a news report.

The Detroit News reported Monday that Rep. Karen Whitsett tested positive for the illness. Whitsett is the second working Detroit area lawmaker to test positive for the virus. Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit previously tested positive, while Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died March 29 in what is suspected to be a coronavirus case, according to reports citing his family.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday tweeted at Whitsett, wishing her a quick recovery and encouraging Michigan residents to do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
For the complete story, visit here.

Comments

Leave a Reply