MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – While everyone continues to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to help parents and children make use of this time to learn more about transportation and have some fun along the way.
Available now at www.Michigan.gov/MDOTKidsActivities is a printable coloring and activity book highlighting some of the important jobs performed in the transportation industry, along with a page featuring the Mackinac Bridge and the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.
The educational website also has links to learning activities using household materials, including making a bridge made out of spaghetti and a boat using aluminum foil. Students can also learn about various transportation facts from around the world as well as archaeology work performed at MDOT.
