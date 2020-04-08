Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — General Motors will be creating 30,000 ventilators after agreeing to a $489.4 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The agreement is the first contract for ventilator production under the Defense Production Act. The ventilators are to be delivered to the Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August, with a production schedule allowing for the delivery of more than 6,100 ventilators by June 1.
The rating of the contract under the Defense Production Act followings President Donald Trump’s direction to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to invoke the Defense Production Act on March 27.
