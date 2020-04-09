Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The booze business is booming.
Michigan is among several states allowing food carryout orders including alcoholic beverage orders.
Under special licenses restaurants and bars can also deliver beer and wine.
Liquor stores are still allowed to operate under the governor’s stay-at home order.
Though health officials warn excessive drinking can lower immunity.
