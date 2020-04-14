DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Due to COVID-19, retrieving a copy of your police report from the Detroit Police Department has been temporarily suspended.
However, you can request the information by mail.
Here are the steps to obtain a copy of your police report:
1. MAIL A REQUEST TO:
Detroit Police, ATTN: Records Section,
2875 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit Mi 48202
2. INCLUDE THE REPORT NUMBER:
If the report number is not available the month, year and type of report — accident or incident report.
3. A COPY OF THE REQUESTOR’S VALID ID-PICTURE
4. A U.S. POSTAL SERVICE MONEY ORDER FOR THE AMOUNT OF $10
(Fee of copy of report)
5. A SELF-ADDRESSED RETURN ENVELOPE WITH A STAMP
To access auto accident reports please visit here. To file a report call the telephone crime reporting unit at 313-267-4600 or 313-267-4602.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.