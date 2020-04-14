DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)  Due to COVID-19, retrieving a copy of your police report from the Detroit Police Department has been temporarily suspended.

However, you can request the information by mail.

Here are the steps to obtain a copy of your police report:

1. MAIL A REQUEST TO:

Detroit Police, ATTN: Records Section,

2875 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit Mi 48202

2. INCLUDE THE REPORT NUMBER:

If the report number is not available the month, year and type of report — accident or incident report.

3. A COPY OF THE REQUESTOR’S VALID ID-PICTURE

4. A U.S. POSTAL SERVICE MONEY ORDER FOR THE AMOUNT OF $10

(Fee of copy of report)

5. A SELF-ADDRESSED RETURN ENVELOPE WITH A STAMP

To access auto accident reports please visit here. To file a report call the telephone crime reporting unit at 313-267-4600 or 313-267-4602. 

