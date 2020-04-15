SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 53-year-old Detroit man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southfield.
It happened Tuesday night while the man was trying to cross westbound 8 Mile Road, west of Lasher when he was struck by the vehicle.
Officials say the vehicle is possibly a silver sedan and continued driving on 8 mile Road after hitting the man.
Bystanders tried to perform CPR on the 53-year-old man and he was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
