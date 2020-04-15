  • WWJ-TVOn Air

PHOTO: TIM L.

(CBS DETROIT, Grosse Pointe Woods) – I’m a Producer at CBS Detroit and during one of my many walks with my dog, I was amazed to come upon a series of kids’ chalk drawings that ran a little over a quarter of a mile long, about 7 houses in length, of a variety of figures all holding hands with the written message at the end “Stay Strong.”  Among the astounding variety of figures there were storybook characters such as a mermaid and fairy along with real people including a police officer, firefighter, doctors, nurse, farmer, musician, ballerina, soccer player, skate boarder and even a unicyclist.  Animals, a super hero and even an alien joined hands together.  If you scroll down you’ll see the entire group represented in a series of photographs I took to document the entire drawing.  I hope you enjoy it and that it inspires you like it does me.  Stay Strong!

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

PHOTO: TIM L.

