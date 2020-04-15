LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – California Governor Gavin Newsom sent Michigan 50 ventilators on loan from the State of California inventory as both states continue to fight COVID-19.

The ventilators will arrive in Lansing Wednesday.

“From the beginning, Governor Newsom has taken swift and aggressive action to protect California families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “He understands that when it comes to fighting this virus, we are all on the same team, and must work together to protect as many people we can. These ventilators will save lives and help our health care system treat more COVID-19 patients here in Michigan. I’m proud to work with Governor Newsom and everyone else who can step up to keep families safe.”