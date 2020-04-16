Looking for a mouthwatering vegetarian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegetarian restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. The Red Hook

Topping the list is The Red Hook. Located at 8025 Agnes St. in West Village, the vegetarian and New American spot, which also offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive vegetarian restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp.

Taila R. noted, “I typically drink vanilla lattes with some sort of milk substitute. Although they don’t offer vanilla flavoring at this shop, they did have lavender flavoring, and there were quite a few choices for milk substitutes: almond, soy and coconut. I also tried the chocolate zucchini bread and really enjoyed that as well. I think it’s important to note that this shop offers plenty of vegan options!”

Yelper Breana J. wrote, “I’ve had the peppermint mocha latte twice (seasonal) and have gotten a vegan/GF banana chocolate chip muffin every time, and it’s delicious! A lot of their food options are vegan and gluten-free and feel somewhat healthy, which is perfect for the new year! I love this little place and am so happy I stumbled upon it!”

2. Harmony Garden Cafe

Next up is Midtown’s Harmony Garden Cafe, situated at 4704 Anthony Wayne Drive. With four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

“Harmony Garden Cafe was established and run by a genius named Taher who has perfected his recipes over the past 30 years,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile. “He flavored his food with love and compassion for his customers and to the City of Detroit. Taher received many awards by various institutions for his delicious and healthy food and for his great personality.”

Furthermore, we found this information about the business’s signature items: “Healthy Middle Eastern cuisine with a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian cuisine, housemade vegan and gluten-free desserts and catering for large and small events,” it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Greenroom Salads

Downtown Detroit’s Greenroom Salads, located at 500 Griswold, Suite 220, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive vegetarian spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, four stars out of 33 reviews.

Yelper Maura S. noted, “This place makes eating healthy so easy. Always a variety of different lettuces and toppings, including one pasta salad every day (which I love to pile beside my salad). They had a Caprese salad as one of the toppings the other day, which was a great surprise.”

Yelper Dave W. wrote, “Fresh salads with a huge selection of vegetables and other toppings. Their soups are amazing – huge variety, unique flavors…and they are all great. The guys working here are also super friendly!”

