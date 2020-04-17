  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, nfl, Paul Butler, Tight End, waivers

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders claimed tight end Paul Butler off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

 

 

24 Oct 1999: A view of the Oakland Raiders helmet as it is raise up in a huddle during a game against the New York Jets at the Network Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Jets 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Jon Ferrey /Allsport

 

 

Butler spent time on the Raiders practice squad the past two seasons before signing with the Lions earlier this offseason. He joins a crowded tight end room that includes Darren Waller, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier and Nick O’Leary.

 

 

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Detroit Lions helmets sit during the NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium on November 01, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

 

The Raiders also announced that backup quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle David Sharpe signed their restricted free agent tenders worth about $2.1 million.

 

 

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 27: Raider Nation fans of the Oakland Raiders sending their love before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 

 

Kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive backs D.J. Killings and Dallin Leavitt signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply