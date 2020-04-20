DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – A 5-year-old Detroit girl has died from COVID-19 complications. Skylar Herbert from Detroit is the youngest among 2,391 people who have died in Michigan, the health department said.
A spokesperson for Beaumont Health said “The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy. We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus.”
“There are no words to express how deeply saddened we are by the passing our beloved member Skylar Herbert. Skylar touched our hearts with her cheerful spirit and brightened our Sundays with her smile,” Metropolitan Church of God said on Facebook.
