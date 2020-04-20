  • WWJ-TVOn Air

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Jake Webb & The Commitments

 

Brother Hollow

 

Emma Guzman

 

ABC: Acoustic Bruce & Chrissy

 

Alison Lewis

 

Connor Dodson & Quick Draw

 

John Holk & The Sequins

 

Mike Ward

 

RJ Harper

 

Nina Sofia

 

