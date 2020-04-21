Detroit will see mild temperatures today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach 54 degrees today and 44 degrees on Wednesday.
The immediate forecast also has winds in store for today. Winds are predicted to rise as high as 21 mph today but will calm starting on Wednesday.
The highest chance of rain is forecast on Tuesday at 68 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.19 inches. Skies will be cloudy for the next several days and partly cloudy on Monday.
