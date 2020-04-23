  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Franz Wagner, Juwan Howard, Michigan Wolverines basketball, Returning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Franz Wagner says he is returning for his sophomore season.

Wagner started 27 games last season, averaging 11.6 points and leading the team in steals. The 6-foot-9 German missed the first four games because of a fractured wrist.

 

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball as Caleb McConnell #22 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

 

 

Isaiah Livers is testing the NBA draft waters, but Wagner decided not to go that route.

“Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but as a person, too,” Wagner said in a statement Thursday. “This first season was a transition, competitive, fun and one of growth. I am very much looking forward to getting back to Ann Arbor and living that again.”

Wagner, the brother of former Michigan star Moe Wagner, shot 31% from beyond the arc in 2019-20 and was second on the team in 3-point attempts.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 14: Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts to a second half three point basket while playing the Oregon Ducks at Crisler Arena on December 14, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Oregon won the game 71-70 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

“Franz and I have had many wonderful conversations since the end of the season. He really took the opportunity to look into everything he could before making his final decision — a decision we are elated for,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “His leadership, work ethic and desire to make not only himself, but his teammates better is incredible.”

Michigan also announced that forward Austin Davis had surgery Monday on his right shoulder and is expected to recover fully. He could be ready to return in early October.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply