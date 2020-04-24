CBS Detroit – Michigan based Hudsonville Ice Cream is giving away free pints of ice cream to healthcare workers and first responders.
In a campaign called “Random Acts of Ice Cream“, people can nominate those working on the front lines of COVID-19 to get a cold treat of thanks. If chosen the icy pints will be delivered to their homes.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Hudsonville also plans on delivering to Midwest hospitals as well. The goal of the company is to distribute 100,000 pints to workers in the coming months.
Hudsonville Ice Cream can be found in stores across Michigan and several other states.
