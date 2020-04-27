Comments
First responders are giving back to our community. The Novi Police and Fire Benevolent Association recently raised $6,000 for COVID-19 tests.
This money assists the Michigan Association of Police Chiefs, Michigan Fire Chiefs, and Wayne State University in providing first responders across Michigan free COVID-19 tests to first responders across the state.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from Novi.org assisted in this report.