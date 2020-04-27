  • WWJ-TVOn Air

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 13: Richard Childress drives on track prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection.

A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 10: Team owner Richard Childress stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.

Earnhardt died in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.

The eBay site for the auction doesn’t list a deadline for bidding on items.

10 Feb 1999: Dale Earnhardt #3 races his car during the Daytona 500 Speedweek at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Mandatory Credit: David Taylor /Allsport

Richard Childress Racing is based in Welcome, North Carolina.

