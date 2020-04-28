(CBS DETROIT) – With COVID-19 turning homes into workplaces nationwide, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Best States for Working from Home in order to highlight which areas are thriving and which are struggling in this pandemic economy. Michigan ranks 36th overall.
To identify which states are most conducive to working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. They also considered factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state. Together, these metrics show how feasible working from home is in terms of cost, comfort and safety. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
|Best States for Working from Home
|Worst States for Working from Home
|1. Delaware
|42. District of Columbia
|2. Washington
|43. Wyoming
|3. New Hampshire
|44. Iowa
|4. Colorado
|45. Rhode Island
|5. Georgia
|46. North Dakota
|6. Arizona
|47. Oklahoma
|7. Utah
|48. Arkansas
|8. Oregon
|49. Mississippi
|9. North Carolina
|50. Hawaii
|10. South Dakota
|51. Alaska
Key Stats
- Colorado has the highest share of the labor force working from home, 7.70 percent, which is 3.3 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 2.30 percent.
- New Hampshire has the highest share of households with a broadband internet subscription, 78.80 percent, which is 1.7 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 46.80 percent.
- Connecticut has the highest share of households with access to broadband speeds over 25 Mbps, 98.70 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 65.40 percent.
- South Dakota has the fewest cybercrime victims per 100,000 residents, 54.73, which is four times fewer than in Nevada, the state with the most at 218.31.
- Indiana has the lowest amount lost per victim as a result of internet crime, $2,465.73, which is 11.5 times lower than in Ohio, the state with the highest at $28,394.32.
- North Dakota has the lowest residential retail price of electricity, 9.01 cents per kWh, which is 3.5 times lower than in Hawaii, the state with the highest at 31.70 cents per kWh.
To view the full report and your state’s rank, visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-from-home/72801/
