With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Five Bored Dudes

 

Ohly

 

Ally Evenson

 

Yorg Stormrunner

 

Loose Koozies

 

Tim Reynolds

 

Steve Taylor

 

Barelyon

 

Angela Sheppard

 

ATMIG

 

