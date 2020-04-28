Tim S. Novi, MI – (CBS Detroit)
It’s Tuesday, April 28th and that means it has to be “Something Day” in America. Today just so happens to be National Cubicle Day, that’s right National Cubicle Day. I had to say it twice because I too can’t believe there is a National Cubicle Day. I said it again.
Thanks to our pals at daysoftheyear.com or we may have missed this celebration of our work spaces.
Cubicle Day presents an opportunity for departmentalized office workers to rise above the conformist standards, customize their cubes and announce their individuality. Designed by Robert Propst and known for a complete absence of individuality, cubicles were first introduced in 1967 as a way to subdivide open office space and provide workers with a degree of privacy. These modular systems were built to be easily reconfigured in almost as many ways as a bucket of Lego bricks, and today’s cubicle options include pods of workers with shared tasks as well as individual office cubes.
Ways to celebrate include improving your Chi with cube Feng Shui, challenging workers to a cube decorating contest or simply appreciating the temporary walls that protect you from the annoying habits of your neighbor. However you choose to celebrate Cubicle Day, be sure to make your unmistakeable claim on your little section of the cube farm.
Here are my top 10 decked out Cubicles courtesy of our friends at Pinterest.
Thanks again to daysoftheyear.com for reminding us of National Cubicle Day. If I had woke up tomorrow and found out I missed this celebration, I would have missed it.
