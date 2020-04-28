CBS Detroit – The Michigan State University Tollgate Education Center & Farm located in Novi on Meadowbrook Road at 12 Mile offers activities to educate and enrich adults and kids, now out of school due to the Coronavirus. It is a working farm with animals, community gardens, and sustainable agriculture demonstrations.
As spring is finally here in Michigan, the farm on its website is offering activities for kids to do at home. Giving them activities away from the TV and computer screen. Activities such as designing bathtub boats to see how many pennies they will hold, planting seeds and watching them germinate, making mud, and making experimental smoothies.
They are also planning a Virtual Summer Camp for kids to enjoy. As of right now no details are given but check periodically for updates.
For gardeners or those who just like to cook good food, the Tollgate Farm has a page dedicated to recipes with different vegetables. From preserving vegetables, Tomatillo Shakshuka, or Zucchini and Leek Soup, they have something healthy and delicious for everyone.
You can also go online and view pictures of the different animals and gardens on the farm. When the COVID crisis clears up you may want to free-up an afternoon to take a visit!