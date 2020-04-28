Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Double-Shooting On Detroit's East SideHave you seen this man? The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive CasesHere's a list of the positive cases, including 3,567 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon. 8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

MSU Tollgate Farm Offers Virtual Activities for Kids & Adults

Senate Urges Gov. Whitmer To Allow Elective Medical ProceduresRepublicans who control the Michigan Senate urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday to lift her five-week-old ban on nonessential medical and dental procedures, saying the decision to resume should be left to hospitals and health providers.

Here's A List Of COVID-19 Key Terms To KnowHenry Ford Health System turned to one of their experts - Daniel Passerman, D.O., a family medicine physician - to define COVID-19 key terms. Here's what you need to know.

New Michigan Parents Meet Their Babies For The First Time After Being Quarantined With COVID-19Earlier this month, a Michigan woman gave birth to twins, but both she and her husband had Covid-19 so they had to wait weeks until finally getting to meet their baby boys.