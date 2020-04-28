DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The first victim, 31-years-old, sustained non-fatal injuries. The second victim, 34-years-old succumbed to his injuries.
It happened October 10, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Saratoga, police say.
The suspect approached the two male victims on foot and began firing shots, striking both victims.
If anyone recognizes the person in this composite, or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit by calling 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
