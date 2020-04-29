Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Construction work in Michigan is set to resume on May 7 according to a spokeswoman for Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
Whitmer recently stated as she gradually lifts her stay-at-home order, residential and commercial construction would be the first sectors of the economy to reopen.
The governor’s current stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15. She is set to have a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.
Under the stay-at-home order, some road construction projects have continued but private project and public projects on building have come to a halt, according to the Detroit Free Press.
