CBS Detroit – CVS Pharmacy is offering free COVID-19 testing to people Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusets, Rhode Island, and right here in Michigan.
However, tests they say on their website are limited to residents in those states and must be 18 years or older. Here in Michigan you can visit their website here, and answer a questionnaire to see if you qualify. Right now due to limited tests they are limiting it to those at high risk.
For those who qualify for an appointment, they ask you to bring your ID and proof of Michigan residence and to remain in your car and they will test you right from your vehicle. No walks-ups are accepted for this service.
