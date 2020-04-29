  • WWJ-TVOn Air

The Detroit Red Wings have signed left wing Mathias Brome to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday, adding one of the leading scorers from the Swedish Hockey League last season.

 

 

Sweden’s Mathias Brome (L) and Ville Pokka vie for the puck during the Beijer Hockey Games match between Sweden and Finland at Hovet arena in Stockholm, Sweden on February 10, 2019. (Photo by Jonas EKSTROMER / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

The 25-year-old Brome had a career-high 43 points last season. He led Orebro HK with 17 goals and 26 assists. Brome averaged 33 points over three seasons in the SHL.

Brome will have a chance to contribute immediately when the NHL resumes play because the league-worst Red Wings desperately need help.

 

 

Finland’s goalkeeper Veine Vehvilainen makes a save after a shot from Mathias Brome (R) during the Beijer Hockey Games match between Sweden and Finland at Hovet arena in Stockholm, Sweden on February 10, 2019. (Photo by Jonas EKSTROMER / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

When the season was paused several weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, Detroit had 39 points, trailing the NHL-leading Boston Bruins by 61 points and every other last-place team by at least 14 points.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

