



CBS Detroit – If you want to give the kids something to do at home, The Creature Conservancy in Ann Arbor is streaming informative shows about different animals daily on Facebook.

As reported by MLive, people can check out the many species of animals they have on hand. Such as axolotls, Poco the sloth, Zee the red-footed tortoise, or Kuzco the emperor scorpion.

The Conservancy streams live on Facebook every day at 4 pm and 2 pm on the weekends with various staff talking about their fellow animal residents. Times may vary.

Creature Conservancy president, Steve Marsh told Mlive, “The more they learn about that animal and its situation in the wild, the more they care about what happens to that animal,” said Marsh. “A couple of weeks ago, we took the cougar out for playtime. We were playing kickball with her, so that was a very entertaining thing.”

The Creature Conservatory is falling on hard times with the Coronavirus pandemic. Since all school field trips were canceled, revenue only comes from donations. Three staff members care for 300 animals when normally they have a staff of 11 and 80 volunteers on hand.

Marsh also added that 60 percent of their income comes during the end of the school year… or the next three months, which makes the situation right now especially hard. He added, “Donations are critical”.

Because of COVID-19, there has also been a rise in intakes from animal cruelty organizations and conservancies.

The Creature Conservancy is located at 4950 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor. If you wish to contribute to them, you can do so here.

