



Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Oakland County Executive David Coulter took time from their hectic schedules to appear on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS to discuss the pandemic’s impact on their counties, the region and thoughts about the weeks ahead.

The two counties are the hardest hit in Michigan with more Covid-19 cases and deaths as each talked about with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. The two leaders mentioned things were slightly improving in terms of the numbers of new cases.

Evans, who worked in law enforcement and served as Detroit Police Chief and Wayne County Sheriff before being elected county executive, lauded the heroic efforts of the healthcare workers and first responders.

Evans, who took over Wayne County as it faced financial woes in 2014, had improved its financial standing. But the pandemic has caused strife with tough times again before the largest municipality in Michigan. Looking at a projected loss of at least $152 million, Evans signed an executive order with a spending freeze and negotiated layoff/furlough of 227 employees.

Coulter said the Covid-19 crisis in his county appeared to be slowing, “I’m cautiously optimistic.”

He talked about the need for more Covid-19 testing in the field and in senior facilities which have been hard hit, and also $12 million now available in county grant money for small businesses .

Coulter lauded the efforts of residents and businesses and added more will need after the stay home order lifted as folks will need remain vigilant with safety measures including masks, gloves, washing hands and social distancing.

Oakland County is known for its strong financial standing and enviable top bond rating , but Coulter said the pandemic is impacting its coffers too.

Both leaders talked about the challenges and the region as it makes its way out of this pandemic.

