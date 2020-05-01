  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Oakland County Executive David Coulter took time from their hectic schedules  to appear on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS to discuss the pandemic’s impact on their  counties, the  region and thoughts about the weeks ahead.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

The two counties are the hardest hit in Michigan with more Covid-19 cases and deaths as each talked about with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. The two leaders mentioned things were slightly improving in terms of the  numbers of new cases.

Evans, who worked in law enforcement and served as Detroit Police Chief and Wayne County Sheriff before being elected county executive, lauded the  heroic efforts of the healthcare workers and first responders.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Evans, who took over Wayne County as it faced financial woes in  2014,  had improved its financial standing. But the pandemic has caused  strife  with tough times again before the largest municipality in Michigan. Looking at a projected loss of at  least $152 million, Evans signed an executive order with a spending freeze and negotiated  layoff/furlough of 227 employees.

Coulter said the Covid-19 crisis in his county appeared to be slowing, “I’m cautiously optimistic.”

He talked about the need for more Covid-19 testing in the field and in senior facilities which have been hard hit, and also $12  million now available  in county grant money for small businesses .

Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

Coulter  lauded the efforts of residents and businesses and added more will need after the stay home order lifted as folks will need remain vigilant with safety measures including masks, gloves, washing hands  and social distancing.

Oakland County is known for its strong financial standing and enviable top bond rating , but Coulter said the pandemic is impacting its coffers too.

Both leaders talked  about the  challenges and the region as it makes its way out of this pandemic.

