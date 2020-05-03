  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:03 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:03 AMMadam Secretary
    02:03 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    03:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kansas City Chiefs, Michigan Wolverines, nfl, Shea Patterson, Undrafted free agent signings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

 

 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Shea Patterson #2 and head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate the first quarter touchdown against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

 

Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal Sunday. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi.

Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He threw 45 touchdown passes in his two years at Michigan. Patterson passed for 131 yards in the Senior Bowl.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 16: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to pass during the third quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 44-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

 

Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss but transferred after the school was hit by NCAA sanctions. He was granted eligibility at Michigan in 2018 without sitting out a year.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply