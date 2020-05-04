Comments
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
With nurses risking their lives every day to keep the U.S. safe from COVID-19 and National Nurses Week kicking off May 6, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Nurses, as well as accompanying videos.
In order to help new nursing graduates find the best markets for their profession, WalletHub compared the relative attractiveness of the 50 states across 22 key metrics. The data set ranges from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.
|Best States for Nurses
|Worst States for Nurses
|1. Oregon
|41. Mississippi
|2. Washington
|42. Tennessee
|3. New Mexico
|43. New Jersey
|4. Minnesota
|44. Ohio
|5. Nevada
|45. Vermont
|6. Wyoming
|46. Oklahoma
|7. Montana
|47. Alabama
|8. Maine
|48. Hawaii
|9. Arizona
|49. Louisiana
|10. Texas
|50. New York
Best vs. Worst
- Michigan has the highest annual mean wage for licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses (adjusted for cost of living), $53,745, which is 1.6 times higher than in New York, the lowest at $33,945.
- Utah has the lowest current competition (number of nurses per 1,000 residents), 8.31, which is 2.2 times lower than in South Dakota, the highest at 18.34.
- Nevada has the lowest future competition (projected number of nurses per 1,000 residents by 2026), 7.47, which is 2.9 times lower than in North Dakota, the highest at 21.94.
- Minnesota has the highest ratio of nurses to hospital beds, 5.06, which is 2.1 times higher than in Arkansas, the lowest at 2.39.
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-nurses/4041/