With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!
Mac Saturn
Jemmi Hazeman
Katelynn Corll
"April Come She Will" – Simon and Garfunkel // Been a while since I've done any acoustic guitar videos and my brother @cripple_waltz told me I should learn this. What a beautiful song💜🎶
Abbigale
Jay Brown
John Salvage
Jennifer Westwood And The Handsome Devils
Bobby & Naomi McManus
Ryan Allen
Ryan Dillaha