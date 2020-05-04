  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Abbigale, Bobby & Naomi McManus, Detroit Proud, Heard In Detroit, Jay Brown, Jennifer Westwood And The Handsome Devils, John Salvage, Katelynn Corll, Local Music, Mac Saturn, Ryan Allen


With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!

 

Mac Saturn

 

Jemmi Hazeman

 

Katelynn Corll

 

Abbigale

 

Jay Brown

 

John Salvage

 

Jennifer Westwood And The Handsome Devils

 

Bobby & Naomi McManus

 

Ryan Allen

 

Ryan Dillaha

 

