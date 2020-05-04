The U.S. unemployment rate is still on an upward trend, with roughly 30.3 million Americans now having lost their jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that some states have already begun to selectively reopen businesses. Today, WalletHub released updated rankings for the States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to the Coronavirus as a follow-up to their report on the Cities with the Biggest Growth in Unemployment Due to COVID-19, along with accompanying videos. In this report, Michigan ranked 8th out of the states.
To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims. They used this data to rank the most impacted states in both the latest week for which they have data (April 20) and overall since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis (March 16). Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most impacted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
|Most Affected States Last Week
|Least Affected States Last Week
|1. Florida
|42. Pennsylvania
|2. Georgia
|43. Maine
|3. Kentucky
|44. Delaware
|4. Louisiana
|45. Wyoming
|5. North Carolina
|46. Wisconsin
|6. South Dakota
|47. Vermont
|7. Virginia
|48. Idaho
|8. West Virginia
|49. Montana
|9. Mississippi
|50. Connecticut
|10. Alabama
|51. New Jersey
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/.