(CBS DETROIT) – A crash on westbound I-94 at Ecorse was closed after a crash Monday morning.
It happened at 1:35 a.m. and police say preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Mustang had broken down on the shoulder of I-94.
A tow truck was on scene getting ready to tow Mustang when the driver of a Ford Focus drove onto the shoulder of I-94 and struck the rear of the Mustang, causing the vehicle to be pushed into the tow truck.
The driver of the Mustang was trapped inside the car and had to be cut out of the car by Taylor Fire. He was was transported to U of M Hospital by survival flight.
The driver of the Focus was arrested on scene for operating while under the influence and lodged at Taylor Police Department. There were no other injuries in the crash.
