DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Parks & Recreation has partnered with Project Isaiah to increase meal distribution to Detroiters.
After starting with 5,000 last week during a trial, Detroit will now provide 7,000 additional meals per week to families in need. Approximately 4,000 of those meals will be provided to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 ensuring that they have the resources necessary to shelter-in-place.
“No one should have to worry about food during a global pandemic,” said Michael S. Klein, the chairman of Project Isaiah. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bank of America and the City of Detroit in this important effort. We all win when everyone stands together.”
Since launching in Detroit on April 11, through a grant funded by Bank of America, Project Isaiah has provided nearly 70,000 meals to residents through partnerships with the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Forgotten Harvest and Salvation Army of Michigan. Project Isaiah hired Gate Gourmet — one of the nation’s largest airline catering companies — to produce the meals, saving local jobs and allowing their state-of-the-art airport kitchens to be used to fill a growing food need.
Detroit Parks & Recreation will use this support from Project Isaiah and Bank of America to build infrastructure to increase the city’s impact and reach more families in Detroit. With the additional funding support, Project Isaiah will now be able to provide more than 30,000 boxed meals per week to Detroit residents.
For schedules, locations and real-time service updates, visit here.
