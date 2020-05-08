The Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums (AMMPA) has posted a new, one-stop resource that brings the animals and caretakers at dozens of world-renowned facilities together with guests–virtually.
As people worldwide continue to shelter at home, this new AMMPA resource showcases the numerous online tours, classes, Facebook Live sessions, distance learning programs and more being provided by animal care professionals including educators, trainers, scientists, veterinarians, and others at AMMPA marine parks, aquariums and zoos around the world. The list can be found at ammpa.org/education/virtual-resources.
“As millions continue to shelter at home during the pandemic, zoos and aquariums are creating more new ways to connect people with nature and learning,” said Kathleen Dezio, AMMPA president and CEO. “Hundreds of millions of people visit an accredited aquarium or zoo each year, but with those in-person connections on hold for now, new online resources are bringing animals, conservation and our animal rescue and rehabilitation work to them at home in creative new ways.”
The new AMMPA resource page is packed with engaging at-home activities to help animal lovers of all ages stay engaged with their favorite species and learn about what is needed to protect them going forward.
Marine and zoological professionals can’t stay home during the outbreak, because they’re feeding and caring for their animals. Instead, they’re proudly sharing their daily routines and creating innovative, fun content that connects people of all ages to animals, from crafts to online field trips.
Highlights include:
- Dolphin Quest is providing all new private Zoom experiences for homebound families to virtually visit dolphins in Bermuda, Hawaii’s Big Island and Oahu while directly supporting the continued care of the animals.
- Dolphin Research Center, Grassy Key, FL showcases daily dolphin and sea lion activity, animal care, research, and other fun and educational activities on Facebook Live; They also offer Distance Learning and virtual visit opportunities.
- Georgia Aquarium has 9 webcams with matching lesson plans and activities, plus their new Deep Sea Learning video series on YouTube. You can relax your mind and body with Yoga Classes in front of animals or make bedtime an undersea adventure with Story Time.
- The Lisbon Zoo offers “Zoo at Home” Zoom encounters with biologists.
- The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s Education Video Series tailors videos to students from preschool to sixth grade to teach about different species.
- Vancouver Aquarium’s Online Ocean lets viewers dive in to coloring sheets, crafts and educational videos and livestreams.
- Many facilities are holding Facebook Live sessions, answering viewers’ questions about animals and explaining how wildlife is intimately tied to the state of our oceans and planet.
