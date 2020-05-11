Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A Grand Blanc community is celebrating a new year with one of their own and doing it in a pretty big way.
Meet Charlotte who’s recently turned 102-years-young!
What is usually just her birthday also doubled as a Mother’s Day celebration.
With the help of her daughter in law, a massive parade came by right in front of her living facility.
Charlotte’s birthday has only aligned with Mother’s Day just a few times in her entire life.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.