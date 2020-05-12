Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you don’t want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

910 Seward St.

Listed at $815/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 910 Seward St.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, central heating and a deck. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Next, there’s this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It’s also listed for $815/month for its 705 square feet.

Look for a balcony in the unit. Building amenities feature an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

Listed at $850/month, this 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 850 Whitmore Road.

In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher, central heating, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. This rental is cat-friendly. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

16083 Manning St.

Finally, there’s this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 16083 Manning St. It’s also listed for $850/month.

Anticipate hardwood flooring in the residence. The building boasts outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

