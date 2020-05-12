  • WWJ-TVOn Air

The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back.

The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

 

LOUISVILLE, KY – DECEMBER 12: Trey Lewis #3 of the Louisville Cardinals takes a shot over Willie Mangum #10 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles during the first half at KFC YUM! Center on December 12, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

 

Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.

Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.

 

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: Trey Zeigler #0 of the Central Michigan Chippewas talks to his father, head coach Ernie Zeigler, during their game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center December 30, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 73-47. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

 

Volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf will also have postseasons with fewer participants.

The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be “evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves,” the conference said in a statement.

 

